Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 28, 2023 : TGT, BMO, BNS, SRE, AZO, SJM, BLDR, BSY, BKI, AAP, NFE, JLL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/28/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Target Corporation (TGT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 56.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 30.25 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 25.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 9.60 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 10.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BNS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 8.58 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 4.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 17.45 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $21.33. This value represents a 4.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 20.24 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 8.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 17.16 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.



Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 14.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLDR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 47.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDR is 4.49 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BSY is 60.75 vs. an industry ratio of -37.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Black Knight, Inc. (BKI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 19.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BKI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -20.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BKI is 29.62 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 17.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 11.03 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 42.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -58.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NFE is 14.03 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $4.47. This value represents a 48.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JLL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -24.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JLL is 10.70 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.