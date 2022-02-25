Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 28, 2022 : XRAY, JLL, FMX, NLSN, TGNA, EYE, WHD, CWEN, DQ, ITRI, HRMY, AUPH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/28/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 9.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XRAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for XRAY is 19.47 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30.



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $6.68. This value represents a 26.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JLL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JLL is 13.52 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 482.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FMX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -54.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FMX is 21.94 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 36.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NLSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NLSN is 10.53 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.



TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 52.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TGNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TGNA is 10.63 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 113.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EYE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EYE is 32.42 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cactus, Inc. (WHD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WHD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WHD is 72.17 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 54.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CWEN is 42.51 vs. an industry ratio of -23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.34. This value represents a 143.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DQ is 3.54 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Itron, Inc. (ITRI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 66.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ITRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ITRI is 44.96 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 36.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HRMY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 126.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HRMY is 56.64 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 420.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AUPH is -11.25 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30.





