Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 27, 2024 : LOW, AMT, BMO, BNS, AZO, SRE, AEP, CEG, BSY, SJM, HSIC, JLL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/27/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 26.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 17.86 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 10.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 20.25 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 6.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 10.45 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 13.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BNS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 9.73 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $26.08. This value represents a 5.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZO and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 18.41 vs. an industry ratio of 60.80.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 3.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SRE and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 15.68 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 20.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AEP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 15.65 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.



Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 1600.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CEG is 18.01 vs. an industry ratio of 43.80.



Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BSY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BSY is 74.54 vs. an industry ratio of -13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 2.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJM and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 13.21 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 41.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HSIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HSIC is 17.51 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.70. This value represents a 15.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JLL is 26.63 vs. an industry ratio of 3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





