Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 27, 2023 : LI, AES, VTRS, WTRG, PNW, TGNA, BXSL, FRPT, AXSM, ITRI, BGCP, GLP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/27/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Li Auto Inc. (LI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 480.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LI and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LI is -77.97 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30.



The AES Corporation (AES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 2.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AES is 15.39 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 13.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VTRS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VTRS is 3.41 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 2.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WTRG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WTRG is 25.36 vs. an industry ratio of 35.30.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 175.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PNW is 17.14 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 57.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TGNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TGNA is 7.90 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.



Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 31.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BXSL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BXSL is 8.74 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 61.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FRPT is -47.63 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.18. This value represents a 31.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AXSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AXSM is -14.27 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00.



Itron, Inc. (ITRI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 86.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ITRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ITRI is 109.00 vs. an industry ratio of 42.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BGCP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BGCP is 6.26 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Global Partners LP (GLP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 218.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 134.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GLP is 4.52 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.





