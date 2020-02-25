Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 26, 2020 : LOW, TJX, CM, PEG, AEE, SJM, NI, VER, LSXMK, FWONK, IONS, HZNP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/26/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 13.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LOW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -8.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 21.56 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2020. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 30.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TJX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -13.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 23.48 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2020. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 0.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 8.90 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.





Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 10.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PEG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -6.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PEG is 18.13 vs. an industry ratio of 99.20.





Ameren Corporation (AEE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 10.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AEE is 25.86 vs. an industry ratio of 99.20.





J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 1.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SJM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -9.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 13.47 vs. an industry ratio of 138.90.





NiSource, Inc (NI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 10.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NI is 22.67 vs. an industry ratio of 99.20.





VEREIT Inc. (VER) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VER has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VER is 14.52 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.





Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 39.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LSXMK is 28.06 vs. an industry ratio of -10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FWONK is -38.17 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20.





Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 64.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IONS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 158.06%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for IONS is 33.20 vs. an industry ratio of -2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 35.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HZNP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HZNP is 22.26 vs. an industry ratio of -75.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





