Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 25, 2022 : CM, SRE, LBRDK, LI, IEP, EVRG, FWONK, LSXMK, VST, BHVN, PNW, STWD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 2.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 10.97 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 6.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SRE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 16.12 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 13.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LBRDK is 38.40 vs. an industry ratio of 31.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Li Auto Inc. (LI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 1100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LI is -131.43 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20.



Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 78.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IEP is -165.76 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80.



Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 89.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EVRG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EVRG is 17.10 vs. an industry ratio of -21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 61.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FWONK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for FWONK is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 85.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LSXMK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -111.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LSXMK is 19.96 vs. an industry ratio of 51.70.



Vistra Corp. (VST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 15800.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VST is 71.76 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.07. This value represents a 42.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BHVN is -10.56 vs. an industry ratio of -1.40.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 141.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PNW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -525%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PNW is 12.85 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STWD is 12.11 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





