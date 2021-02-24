Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 25, 2021 : TD, AMT, NTES, MRNA, KDP, CM, AEP, SRE, BBY, PLUG, PCG, W

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/25/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 12.97 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 2.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 27.35 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 59.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 146.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 42.34 vs. an industry ratio of -7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 32.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MRNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -37.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MRNA is -96.26 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KDP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KDP is 22.71 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 11.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -41.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 10.96 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 31.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AEP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 17.99 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



Sempra Energy (SRE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SRE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -10.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 16.07 vs. an industry ratio of -5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.47. This value represents a 19.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 14.60 vs. an industry ratio of -9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PLUG is -137.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 72.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PCG is 7.02 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



Wayfair Inc. (W) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 110.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. W missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for W is 115.81 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





