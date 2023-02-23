Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 24, 2023 : CM, IEP, EVRG, DINO, FMX, LAMR, FYBR, GTLS, BCPC, CRI, BRC, HEP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/24/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 24.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 8.95 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 108.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IEP is 141.82 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EVRG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EVRG is 16.88 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.59. This value represents a 3363.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DINO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -450%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DINO is 3.49 vs. an industry ratio of 47.90.



Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 51.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FMX is 23.95 vs. an industry ratio of -17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 5.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LAMR and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LAMR is 14.99 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The network company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 68.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FYBR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FYBR is 19.58 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 124.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GTLS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GTLS is 29.78 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Balchem Corporation (BCPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 18.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BCPC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BCPC is 38.42 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carter's, Inc. (CRI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 24.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -20.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CRI is 11.55 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30.



Brady Corporation (BRC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 11.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BRC is 15.86 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.



Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 20.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HEP is 10.66 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





