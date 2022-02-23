Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 24, 2022 : RY, BABA, AMT, NTES, MRNA, KDP, NEM, AEP, CBRE, PEG, LNG, TECK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/24/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.16. This value represents a 3.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 12.78 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 36.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 17.29 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 1.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 24.88 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 250.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -18.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 27.44 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $9.83. This value represents a 1524.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MRNA is 5.39 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KDP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KDP is 24.11 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Newmont Corporation (NEM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 28.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 22.85 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 8.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 18.30 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 22.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRE is 18.61 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PEG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PEG is 17.72 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. LNG reported earnings of $0.84 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 115.48%.The last two quarters LNG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -26.56%. Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 485.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TECK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 39.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TECK is 8.08 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





