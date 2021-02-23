Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 24, 2021 : LOW, RY, TJX, EXC, CQP, HZNP, ETR, LNG, ELAN, BHC, RGEN, WEX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/24/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 29.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 19.70 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 8.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -31.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 13.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 24.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 154.56 vs. an industry ratio of 29.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Exelon Corporation (EXC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 12.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EXC is 12.85 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. CQP reported earnings of $0.87 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -21.84%.CQP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -129.63%. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 87.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HZNP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HZNP is 25.93 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Entergy Corporation (ETR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ETR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ETR is 15.79 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. LNG reported earnings of $0.71 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 11.27%.LNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -52.63%. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 60.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ELAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -45.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ELAN is 69.50 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 3.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BHC is 8.39 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 55.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RGEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RGEN is 146.37 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WEX Inc. (WEX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 48.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WEX is 44.47 vs. an industry ratio of -110.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





