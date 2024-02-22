Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 23, 2024 : WBD, AER, RBA, LAMR, FYBR, BLMN, SHO, TAC, AGM, DCBO, NWN, HBM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/23/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 126.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WBD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WBD is -7.84 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.44. This value represents a 8.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AER and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AER is 7.68 vs. an industry ratio of 27.80.



RB Global, Inc. (RBA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 2.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RBA is 70.94 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 2.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LAMR and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LAMR is 15.06 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The network company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 104.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FYBR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -200%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FYBR is 1079.00 vs. an industry ratio of 179.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BLMN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BLMN is 9.42 vs. an industry ratio of 38.60.



Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 38.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SHO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SHO is 11.84 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



TransAlta Corporation (TAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 128.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TAC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -188.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TAC is 3.45 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial management & related services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.70. This value represents a 17.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGM and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AGM is 12.13 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Docebo Inc. (DCBO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DCBO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for DCBO is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 5.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NWN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NWN is 14.50 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 1000.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HBM is 38.21 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





