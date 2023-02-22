Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 23, 2023 : AMT, BABA, MRNA, NTES, KDP, AEP, NEM, LNG, PCG, CBRE, GPC, ALNY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/23/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.16. This value represents a 0.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 21.93 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 14.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BABA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 15.77 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.66. This value represents a 58.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MRNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MRNA is 7.54 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 16.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 47.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 18.01 vs. an industry ratio of -53.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KDP has met analyst expectations four times Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KDP is 21.04 vs. an industry ratio of -2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 2.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 18.06 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Newmont Corporation (NEM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 39.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.88. LNG reported earnings of $-1.17 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -517.09%.LNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -164.64%. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. PCG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PCG is 14.05 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 45.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRE is 15.49 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genuine Parts Company (GPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 6.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GPC is 21.29 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.13. This value represents a 1.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALNY is -20.78 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.