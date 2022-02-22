Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 23, 2022 : LOW, TJX, ETR, NI, TAP, BHC, GIL, VRT, HFC, IART, VIPS, CLH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/23/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 18.62 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 80.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TJX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -18.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 22.58 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60.



Entergy Corporation (ETR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 1.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ETR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ETR is 17.49 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NiSource, Inc (NI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NI is 21.07 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -47.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TAP is 11.67 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 18.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BHC is 5.67 vs. an industry ratio of -9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 28.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GIL is 15.95 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 15.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VRT is 20.27 vs. an industry ratio of 36.70.



HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 97.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HFC is 28.34 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 1.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IART has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.44%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IART is 20.58 vs. an industry ratio of -13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 21.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VIPS is 8.11 vs. an industry ratio of -3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CLH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CLH is 28.01 vs. an industry ratio of 53.70.





