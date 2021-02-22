Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 23, 2021 : HD, MDT, BNS, BMO, TRI, CBRE, LDOS, WLK, BLD, CROX, NXST, M

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/23/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Home Depot, Inc. (HD) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.61. This value represents a 14.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -7.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 23.52 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Medtronic plc (MDT) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 20.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MDT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 26.92 vs. an industry ratio of 61.60.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 14.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BNS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -8.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 11.81 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 10.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -19.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 12.15 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 24.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 46.02 vs. an industry ratio of 42.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 27.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRE is 26.07 vs. an industry ratio of 43.20.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 5.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LDOS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LDOS is 17.86 vs. an industry ratio of 64.20.



Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The plastics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 83.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WLK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -62.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WLK is 42.62 vs. an industry ratio of 24.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TopBuild Corp. (BLD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 28.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BLD is 30.11 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crocs, Inc. (CROX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 583.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CROX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CROX is 27.64 vs. an industry ratio of 32.90.



Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $6.43. This value represents a 172.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NXST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -28.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NXST is 7.72 vs. an industry ratio of -39.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Macy's Inc (M) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 91.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year M has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 76.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for M is -5.27 vs. an industry ratio of -15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





