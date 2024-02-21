Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 22, 2024 : PXD, KDP, LNG, NEM, D, PCG, MRNA, PWR, BLDR, ETR, IRM, TECK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/22/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.41. This value represents a 8.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PXD and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PXD is 11.02 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 8.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KDP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KDP is 17.54 vs. an industry ratio of 40.10.



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.70. This value represents a 82.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LNG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LNG is 9.09 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Newmont Corporation (NEM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 20.49 vs. an industry ratio of -3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 62.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year D and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 17.78 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 73.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PCG is 13.74 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.82. This value represents a 122.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MRNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -22.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MRNA is -16.14 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70.



Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 18.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PWR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PWR is 32.48 vs. an industry ratio of 30.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.70. This value represents a 15.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLDR and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDR is 13.26 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



Entergy Corporation (ETR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 7.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ETR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ETR is 14.77 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 2.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IRM and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IRM is 18.44 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 26.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TECK is 9.95 vs. an industry ratio of -3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





