Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 22, 2023 : TJX, BIDU, IQ, GRMN, TRGP, CRL, UTHR, NI, RGEN, ALLE, VRT, GIL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/22/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 14.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TJX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 25.59 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 69.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 23.86 vs. an industry ratio of 36.60.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 120.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IQ is -139.00 vs. an industry ratio of -25.80.



Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 26.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GRMN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GRMN is 19.60 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 162.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRGP is 21.19 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20.



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.75. This value represents a 10.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CRL is 22.93 vs. an industry ratio of -6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.12. This value represents a 75.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UTHR is 15.43 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NiSource, Inc (NI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 25.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NI is 18.72 vs. an industry ratio of -3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Repligen Corporation (RGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 28.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RGEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RGEN is 59.94 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allegion plc (ALLE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 23.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALLE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLE is 21.72 vs. an industry ratio of 32.80.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 650.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -85.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRT is 29.20 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 11.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GIL is 9.55 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.