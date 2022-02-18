Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 22, 2022 : HD, MDT, TRU, EXPD, CNP, WLK, MIDD, M, BLD, NXST, TPX, CFX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/22/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Home Depot, Inc. (HD)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.19. This value represents a 16.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 22.49 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Medtronic plc (MDT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 6.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 17.90 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TransUnion (TRU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 15.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRU has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TRU is 28.01 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 74.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXPD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPD is 13.97 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 13.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CNP is 17.99 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The plastics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.62. This value represents a 431.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WLK is 7.11 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 27.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MIDD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MIDD is 23.50 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year M has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 251.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 5.14 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90.



TopBuild Corp. (BLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.99. This value represents a 39.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BLD is 21.14 vs. an industry ratio of -8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $4.87. This value represents a 38.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NXST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NXST is 10.18 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 43.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TPX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TPX is 11.40 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Colfax Corporation (CFX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CFX is 19.76 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.