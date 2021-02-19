Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 22, 2021 : RCL, DISH, DISCA, KBR, DORM, KFY, CTB, KOS, MGI, GLOG, DZSI, SOI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/22/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-5.04. This value represents a 454.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RCL is -4.10 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50.



DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DISH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -77.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DISH is 13.43 vs. an industry ratio of 30.60.



Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 26.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DISCA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DISCA is 15.63 vs. an industry ratio of -39.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KBR, Inc. (KBR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KBR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KBR is 18.57 vs. an industry ratio of 77.40.



Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DORM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -26.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DORM is 29.11 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Korn Ferry (KFY) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 37.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KFY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2000%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 41.16 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The rubber tire company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 9.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 261.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CTB is 13.52 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The international company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KOS is -3.89 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moneygram International, Inc. (MGI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 600.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MGI is 83.62 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GasLog LP. (GLOG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOG is 12.63 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DZS Inc. (DZSI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The infrastructure company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 136.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DZSI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -168.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DZSI is -244.86 vs. an industry ratio of 407.50.



Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 130.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SOI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SOI is -1150.00 vs. an industry ratio of -27.70.





