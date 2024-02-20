Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 21, 2024 : ADI, VRSK, EXC, VRT, GRMN, RGEN, DINO, NI, UTHR, CLH, WING, WIX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/21/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 37.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ADI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 27.12 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 0.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRSK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 42.63 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Exelon Corporation (EXC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 34.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EXC is 14.79 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 92.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VRT is 35.78 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GRMN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GRMN is 23.14 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Repligen Corporation (RGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 51.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RGEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 64.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RGEN is 120.47 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 77.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DINO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DINO is 6.40 vs. an industry ratio of 76.00.



NiSource, Inc (NI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 4.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NI is 16.29 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.92. This value represents a 46.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UTHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -35.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UTHR is 11.07 vs. an industry ratio of -4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CLH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -18.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CLH is 27.23 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wingstop Inc. (WING)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WING has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WING is 131.93 vs. an industry ratio of 42.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 123.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 271.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WIX is 244.73 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





