Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 21, 2023 : WMT, HD, MDT, PEG, IR, EXPD, WLK, TAP, LECO, MIDD, ELAN, HUN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/21/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walmart Inc. (WMT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 0.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 23.73 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Home Depot, Inc. (HD)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.26. This value represents a 1.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 19.31 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Medtronic plc (MDT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 8.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MDT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.56%. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 8.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PEG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PEG is 17.85 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 7.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IR is 27.07 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 21.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXPD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPD is 12.69 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Westlake Corporation (WLK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The plastics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 55.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WLK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -30.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WLK is 6.70 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70.



Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 30.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TAP is 13.32 vs. an industry ratio of 28.40.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 18.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LECO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LECO is 21.21 vs. an industry ratio of 33.30.



The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.46. This value represents a 16.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MIDD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MIDD is 17.30 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 38.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ELAN is 12.74 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Huntsman Corporation (HUN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 88.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HUN is 9.26 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.





