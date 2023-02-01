Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 2, 2023 : LLY, MRK, BMY, COP, HON, ITW, BDX, APD, EL, ICE, RACE, BCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/02/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 26.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 44.69 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 13.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 14.51 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 6.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 9.55 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.72. This value represents a 19.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 9.01 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 19.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 23.88 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.61. This value represents a 33.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ITW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 24.95 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.67. This value represents a 26.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 21.12 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.73. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 28.07 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 57.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EL is 51.60 vs. an industry ratio of 39.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 5.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 20.25 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 7.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 47.78 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BCE, Inc. (BCE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 13.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BCE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BCE is 19.00 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.