Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 2, 2022 : ABBV, TMO, WM, BSX, EMR, JCI, HUM, ROP, MPC, IDXX, RACE, ODFL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/02/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.28. This value represents a 12.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 10.80 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.22. This value represents a 26.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 24.47 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 10.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 31.02 vs. an industry ratio of 46.90.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 91.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -25.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 26.65 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 19.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 18.73 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 23.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 22.16 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Humana Inc. (HUM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 154.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 19.15 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80.



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.66. This value represents a 2.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 30.96 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 42.46 vs. an industry ratio of -40.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 16.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IDXX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IDXX is 60.54 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 15.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 49.67 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 39.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ODFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ODFL is 34.66 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





