Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 2, 2021 : BABA, PFE, XOM, UPS, HCA, EMR, ETN, COP, IDXX, RACE, SYY, MPC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/02/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.78. This value represents a 21.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BABA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 32.84 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 15.54 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 97.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is -140.13 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 0.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 20.18 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.63. This value represents a 17.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 22.79 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 1.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 22.74 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 10.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ETN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 28.16 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConocoPhillips (COP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 126.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is -40.03 vs. an industry ratio of -28.80.



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IDXX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for IDXX is 78.09 vs. an industry ratio of 40.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 17.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 61.23 vs. an industry ratio of -19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sysco Corporation (SYY) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 58.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SYY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -15.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SYY is 39.29 vs. an industry ratio of 49.70.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.42. This value represents a 191.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is -10.74 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.