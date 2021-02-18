Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 19, 2021 : DE, MGA, DTE, ITT, ESNT, SHLX, SRC, BCPC, POR, B, THRM, ABR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/19/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Deere & Company (DE) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 30.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 65.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 23.86 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Magna International, Inc. (MGA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 40.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MGA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MGA is 26.10 vs. an industry ratio of -37.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DTE Energy Company (DTE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 1.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DTE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DTE is 17.07 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



ITT Inc. (ITT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 7.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ITT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ITT is 25.36 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The financial management & related services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 18.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ESNT is 11.11 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 8.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SHLX is 8.71 vs. an industry ratio of -4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 9.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SRC is 14.66 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



Balchem Corporation (BCPC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 23.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BCPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BCPC is 40.39 vs. an industry ratio of -16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Portland General Electric Company (POR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 38.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year POR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for POR is 15.68 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Barnes Group, Inc. (B) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 61.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year B has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for B is 32.44 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gentherm Inc (THRM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 1.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 78.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for THRM is 39.77 vs. an industry ratio of -37.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.34. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ABR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ABR is 9.98 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.





