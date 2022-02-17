Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 18, 2022 : DE, PPL, DKNG, BCPC, ARNC, ABR, B, BLMN, ASIX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Deere & Company (DE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.28. This value represents a 41.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 17.62 vs. an industry ratio of -10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPL Corporation (PPL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 49.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PPL is 24.98 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.82. This value represents a 18.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DKNG is -6.39 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30.



Balchem Corporation (BCPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 9.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BCPC and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BCPC is 47.76 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arconic Corporation (ARNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 36.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ARNC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ARNC is 34.08 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 18.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ABR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ABR is 9.63 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Barnes Group, Inc. (B)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 27.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year B has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for B is 26.14 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 2450.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLMN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BLMN is 8.96 vs. an industry ratio of -45.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 13.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ASIX is 8.57 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.





