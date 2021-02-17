Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 18, 2021 : WMT, SO, WM, NEM, MAR, TRP, GOLD, HRL, EPAM, WST, PPL, VTR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/18/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 9.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 26.20 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southern Company (SO) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 59.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 18.53 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 10.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 28.36 vs. an industry ratio of 82.90.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 90.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 22.85 vs. an industry ratio of -33.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marriott International (MAR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 93.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is -566.96 vs. an industry ratio of -35.40.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year TRP has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 14.14 vs. an industry ratio of -23.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 82.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOLD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GOLD is 19.38 vs. an industry ratio of -3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 27.21 vs. an industry ratio of -52.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPAM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAM is 74.85 vs. an industry ratio of 52.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 37.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WST is 65.11 vs. an industry ratio of 76.50.



PPL Corporation (PPL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 7.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PPL is 11.57 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Ventas, Inc. (VTR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 21.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VTR is 15.63 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.





