Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 18, 2020 : WMT, MDT, ECL, VMC, TRU, LDOS, WAB, ALLE, EXPD, AAP, WLK, ATH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/18/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2020. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 1.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 23.58 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Medtronic plc (MDT) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 6.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 20.86 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ECL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 35.33 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 13.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VMC is 30.42 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





TransUnion (TRU) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 1.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TRU is 38.08 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 22.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LDOS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LDOS is 22.62 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 6.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -4.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WAB is 18.58 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Allegion plc (ALLE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 4.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALLE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -3.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLE is 28.10 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 21.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EXPD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPD is 21.38 vs. an industry ratio of 3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 16.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -9.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 16.98 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The plastics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 3.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WLK is 17.40 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 39.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ATH is 7.35 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.





