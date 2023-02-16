Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 17, 2023 : DE, PPL, CNP, LBRDK, AN, ABR, B, MD, ASIX, AXL, COWN, AMCX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/17/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Deere & Company (DE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $5.53. This value represents a 89.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 14.60 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPL Corporation (PPL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -26.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PPL is 20.49 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 19.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNP is 20.96 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 14.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LBRDK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LBRDK is 11.15 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



AutoNation, Inc. (AN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.89. This value represents a 2.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AN is 5.82 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 17.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABR is 7.43 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Barnes Group, Inc. (B)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 12.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year B has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for B is 22.84 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 8.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -24.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MD is 9.69 vs. an industry ratio of -6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 87.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ASIX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ASIX is 6.67 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90.



American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 111.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AXL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -325%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AXL is 14.35 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cowen Inc. (COWN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 95.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COWN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -20%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 24 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COWN is 16.37 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 127.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMCX is 2.56 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.