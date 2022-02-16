Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 17, 2022 : WMT, SO, BAX, WST, PLTR, EPAM, POOL, GPC, NICE, LKQ, RS, RGEN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walmart Inc. (WMT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 7.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 20.96 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 25.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 19.18 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baxter International Inc. (BAX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 28.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BAX is 23.71 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 43.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WST is 45.39 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLTR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PLTR is -202.43 vs. an industry ratio of -29.90.



EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 32.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPAM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAM is 62.93 vs. an industry ratio of 38.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pool Corporation (POOL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 35.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year POOL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for POOL is 30.29 vs. an industry ratio of 33.90.



Genuine Parts Company (GPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 5.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GPC is 19.17 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.



NICE Ltd (NICE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 3.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NICE is 53.33 vs. an industry ratio of -32.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LKQ Corporation (LKQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 11.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LKQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LKQ is 14.18 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.17. This value represents a 157.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RS is 8.14 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Repligen Corporation (RGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RGEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RGEN is 64.50 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





