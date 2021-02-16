Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 17, 2021 : SHOP, ADI, HLT, ES, GRMN, WIX, CRL, GPC, HSIC, OC, ATH, NI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/17/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 20 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 700.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SHOP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 750%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is 970.33 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 28.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 28.26 vs. an industry ratio of 52.70.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 96.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HLT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -79.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HLT is 467.25 vs. an industry ratio of -36.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eversource Energy (ES) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 11.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ES is 23.40 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 6.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GRMN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 56.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GRMN is 27.34 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.80. This value represents a 370.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WIX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -114.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WIX is -101.32 vs. an industry ratio of 57.90.



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 5.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CRL is 37.20 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 2.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GPC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -17.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GPC is 19.47 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60.



Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 1.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HSIC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HSIC is 23.63 vs. an industry ratio of 76.20.



Owens Corning Inc (OC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 23.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for OC is 18.80 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.16. This value represents a 1.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ATH is 8.01 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



NiSource, Inc (NI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 28.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NI is 17.33 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.