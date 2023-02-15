Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 16, 2023 : SO, CVE, DDOG, VMC, LH, ETR, EPAM, WST, ZBRA, POOL, RS, PARA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/16/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 18.62 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 11.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVE is 7.75 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 325.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DDOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is -854.80 vs. an industry ratio of -36.20.



Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 3.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VMC is 34.88 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.06. This value represents a 40.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LH is 12.30 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60.



Entergy Corporation (ETR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 40.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ETR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ETR is 16.63 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.23. This value represents a 10.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPAM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAM is 38.79 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 31.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WST is 33.70 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The machinery (thermal proc) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $4.13. This value represents a 1.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZBRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZBRA is 20.17 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pool Corporation (POOL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 12.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year POOL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for POOL is 20.06 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $4.47. This value represents a 34.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RS is 8.18 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Paramount Global (PARA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 30.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PARA is 12.61 vs. an industry ratio of 36.60.





