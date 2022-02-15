Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 16, 2022 : SHOP, ADI, KHC, HLT, GOLD, TTD, VMC, GRMN, GNRC, CRL, WAB, OC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/16/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 23 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 53.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SHOP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -70.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is 227.81 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 24.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 20.45 vs. an industry ratio of 37.80.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 22.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KHC is 12.44 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 810.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HLT is 73.15 vs. an industry ratio of -223.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GOLD is 19.00 vs. an industry ratio of -11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 70.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 225.03 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 10.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters VMC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VMC is 37.07 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 18.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GRMN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GRMN is 21.26 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electrical power company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.38. This value represents a 12.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GNRC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GNRC is 28.44 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.42. This value represents a 1.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CRL is 31.95 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 19.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -7.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WAB is 20.58 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Owens Corning Inc (OC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year OC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OC is 10.35 vs. an industry ratio of -7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





