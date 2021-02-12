Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 16, 2021 : CVS, ZTS, ECL, YNDX, VMC, TRU, BKI, IPGP, ALLE, AAP, BRKR, IAA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/16/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 28.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 9.91 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 6.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 43.27 vs. an industry ratio of -7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 25.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 53.70 vs. an industry ratio of -269.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 112.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for YNDX is 191.89 vs. an industry ratio of 88.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VMC is 34.80 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TransUnion (TRU) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TRU is 32.79 vs. an industry ratio of 35.20.



Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BKI is 47.02 vs. an industry ratio of 35.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The laser systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 5.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IPGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for IPGP is 72.81 vs. an industry ratio of -13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allegion plc (ALLE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 8.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALLE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLE is 24.81 vs. an industry ratio of -57.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 17.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -43.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 18.02 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 5.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BRKR is 44.31 vs. an industry ratio of 35.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IAA, Inc. (IAA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 16.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IAA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for IAA is 41.85 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





