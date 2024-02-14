Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 15, 2024 : DE, SO, CVE, WST, CBRE, ALNY, GPC, TRGP, LH, RS, EPAM, CRBG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/15/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Deere & Company (DE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $5.19. This value represents a 20.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DE and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 13.26 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 126.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 18.81 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 13.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -39.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CVE is 10.40 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 0.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WST and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WST is 49.70 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 9.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBRE and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRE is 23.07 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.20. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALNY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -28.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALNY is -46.69 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60.



Genuine Parts Company (GPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 7.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GPC and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GPC is 15.36 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 7.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TRGP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -97.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRGP is 18.27 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.29. This value represents a 20.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LH is 16.48 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60.



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.86. This value represents a 34.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RS is 13.30 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 25.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPAM and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAM is 32.27 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRBG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CRBG is 5.83 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.





