Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 15, 2023 : ADI, KHC, BIIB, GOLD, MLM, TTD, WAT, RBLX, WAB, RPRX, ICL, OC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/15/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.59. This value represents a 33.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 18.80 vs. an industry ratio of 31.60.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 2.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KHC is 14.88 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.



Biogen Inc. (BIIB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 25 analysts that follow the stock is $3.51. This value represents a 3.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BIIB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BIIB is 16.96 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 65.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GOLD is 23.91 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.02. This value represents a 4.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MLM is 29.61 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 750.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 211.43 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waters Corporation (WAT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.74. This value represents a 1.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WAT is 28.44 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.55. This value represents a 120.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RBLX is -20.99 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 10.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WAB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WAB is 21.35 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 90.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RPRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -15.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RPRX is 10.61 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ICL Group Ltd. (ICL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 3.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ICL is 4.19 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60.



Owens Corning Inc (OC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.34. This value represents a 6.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OC is 8.08 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.





