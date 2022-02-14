Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 15, 2022 : ZTS, FIS, MAR, ECL, TRP, IQV, QSR, RPRX, YNDX, LDOS, ALLE, HSIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/15/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 5.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 42.68 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 17.17 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 750.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 58.99 vs. an industry ratio of -223.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 3.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ECL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 38.99 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 4.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 15.53 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IQV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IQV is 29.75 vs. an industry ratio of -27.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 32.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. QSR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -19.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for QSR is 20.67 vs. an industry ratio of -43.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 182.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RPRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RPRX is 13.89 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yandex N.V. (YNDX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 26.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for YNDX is -233.74 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 1.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LDOS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LDOS is 13.42 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allegion plc (ALLE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 32.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALLE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLE is 23.40 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HSIC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HSIC is 17.50 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20.





