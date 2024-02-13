Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 14, 2024 : CME, KHC, WMB, IQV, GPN, MLM, GOLD, WAB, GMAB, CNHI, AVTR, OC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/14/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 18.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 22.38 vs. an industry ratio of -21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 9.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KHC and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KHC is 12.28 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 11.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMB and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 16.30 vs. an industry ratio of -7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 1.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IQV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IQV is 23.71 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Payments Inc. (GPN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.52. This value represents a 9.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GPN is 14.08 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.96. This value represents a 30.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MLM and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MLM is 28.65 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 61.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOLD and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GOLD is 18.88 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60.



Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 20.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WAB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WAB is 23.00 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genmab A/S (GMAB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 191.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GMAB is 23.10 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 13.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNHI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNHI is 7.31 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



Avantor, Inc. (AVTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 31.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AVTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVTR is 21.69 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Owens Corning Inc (OC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.82. This value represents a 13.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OC and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OC is 10.68 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.





