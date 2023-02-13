Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 14, 2023 : KO, ZTS, MAR, ECL, TRP, EXC, GFS, QSR, PKI, HWM, LDOS, TRU

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/14/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 24.04 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 14.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ZTS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 32.51 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 41.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 26.04 vs. an industry ratio of 28.90.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 2.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ECL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 32.67 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. TRP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 12.89 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90.



Exelon Corporation (EXC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 52.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EXC is 17.93 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 1487.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GFS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GFS is 24.01 vs. an industry ratio of 28.40.



Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 2.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QSR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QSR is 21.54 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 35.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PKI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PKI is 17.18 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 26.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HWM is 28.94 vs. an industry ratio of 155.70.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 3.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LDOS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LDOS is 15.85 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TransUnion (TRU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 1.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRU is 20.67 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





