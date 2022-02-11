Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 14, 2022 : THS, ALX, STNG, KELYA, AGTC, ACST

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Treehouse Foods, Inc. (THS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 92.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. THS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for THS is 29.74 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alexander's, Inc. (ALX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $4.29. This value represents a 13.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ALX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -14.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ALX is 14.64 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.80. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters STNG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STNG is -3.58 vs. an industry ratio of -11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 19.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KELYA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KELYA is 14.22 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 36.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AGTC is -1.82 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20.



Acasti Pharma, Inc. (ACST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACSTThe days to cover, as reported in the 1/31/2022 short interest update, increased 189.46% from previous report on 1/14/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACST is -11.18 vs. an industry ratio of -10.80.





