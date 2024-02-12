Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 13, 2024 : KO, SHOP, ZTS, MCO, MAR, ECL, DDOG, BIIB, GFS, HWM, QSR, LDOS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/13/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 22.22 vs. an industry ratio of 39.90.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 650.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHOP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is 432.00 vs. an industry ratio of 32.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 15.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 36.47 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moody's Corporation (MCO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.34. This value represents a 46.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 40.28 vs. an industry ratio of -19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 8.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAR and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 28.76 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 21.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ECL and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 39.06 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 187.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DDOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -250%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is 843.19 vs. an industry ratio of -20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Biogen Inc. (BIIB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 26 analysts that follow the stock is $3.16. This value represents a 21.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIIB and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BIIB is 16.10 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 62.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GFS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GFS is 29.44 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 21.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HWM is 32.92 vs. an industry ratio of 31.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 1.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QSR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for QSR is 23.92 vs. an industry ratio of 43.60.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 5.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LDOS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LDOS is 16.15 vs. an industry ratio of 35.10.





