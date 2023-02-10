Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 13, 2023 : CHKP, MNDY, OWL, ROIV, VNO, TDC, THS, ALX, DDL, SANW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/13/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 1.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHKP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CHKP is 19.95 vs. an industry ratio of 82.60.



monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.05. This value represents a 43.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 57.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MNDY is -36.06 vs. an industry ratio of -25.40.



Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OWL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OWL is 24.79 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 12.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ROIV is -4.56 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10.



Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 17.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VNO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VNO is 7.39 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Teradata Corporation (TDC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 70.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDC has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TDC is 47.39 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Treehouse Foods, Inc. (THS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 727.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for THS is 41.79 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alexander's, Inc. (ALX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $4.08. This value represents a 3.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALX is 13.27 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 103.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DDL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -91.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DDL is -12.02 vs. an industry ratio of 46.80.



S&W Seed Company (SANW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 53.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SANW is -7.11 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.





