Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 12, 2021 : ENB, D, MCO, FTS, WPC, NWL, LECO, CAE, HUN, PRLB, AIMC, IMGN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/12/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 18.89 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 35.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. D missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 20.36 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moody's Corporation (MCO) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 1.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 27.17 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortis Inc. (FTS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 13.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FTS is 20.41 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 10.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WPC is 14.88 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NWL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 90.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NWL is 15.34 vs. an industry ratio of 28.90.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 6.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LECO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LECO is 29.39 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CAE Inc (CAE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CAE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -300%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CAE is 79.94 vs. an industry ratio of 38.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 51.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HUN is 31.09 vs. an industry ratio of 42.10.



Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The rubber & plastic company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRLB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PRLB is 112.92 vs. an industry ratio of 42.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 6.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AIMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AIMC is 20.12 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 233.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IMGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -13.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for IMGN is -16.56 vs. an industry ratio of -8.20.





