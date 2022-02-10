Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 11, 2022 : ENB, D, MGA, FTS, APO, WPC, ARES, BRKR, CLF, NWL, G, NBIX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 41.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ENB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 19.34 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. D missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 20.81 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



Magna International, Inc. (MGA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 71.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MGA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -25.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MGA is 17.37 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortis Inc. (FTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 7.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FTS is 22.20 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (New) (APO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 48.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 54.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for APO is 15.26 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 1.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WPC is 15.62 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ares Management Corporation (ARES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 35.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ARES is 33.04 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bruker Corporation (BRKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 1.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRKR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BRKR is 34.63 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 745.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CLF is 3.38 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 41.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NWL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NWL is 13.24 vs. an industry ratio of -21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genpact Limited (G)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 2.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year G has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for G is 23.47 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 82.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NBIX is 49.75 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.