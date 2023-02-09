Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 10, 2023 : ENB, IQV, MTD, GPN, MGA, FTS, WPC, NWL, ESNT, COOP, HMC, SPB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/10/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 17.97 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.54. This value represents a 4.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IQV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IQV is 25.16 vs. an industry ratio of -3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $11.63. This value represents a 10.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MTD is 39.84 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Payments Inc. (GPN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.34. This value represents a 15.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GPN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -0.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GPN is 12.56 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Magna International, Inc. (MGA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 4.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MGA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MGA is 14.69 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortis Inc. (FTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 6.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FTS is 19.61 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 3.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WPC is 15.99 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 71.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NWL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NWL is 9.58 vs. an industry ratio of -31.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial management & related services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 3.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ESNT is 5.42 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.



Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 49.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COOP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COOP is 18.54 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (HMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 4.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HMC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -12.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HMC is 7.70 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 133.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPB is 37.91 vs. an industry ratio of -28.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





