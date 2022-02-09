Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 10, 2022 : KO, PEP, PM, LIN, AZN, DUK, MCO, GPN, DDOG, TU, TWTR, LH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 14.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 27.19 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 4.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 27.52 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 3.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 17.22 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.68. This value represents a 16.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 28.18 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 42.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 21.96 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 7.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DUK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 19.96 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



Moody's Corporation (MCO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.38. This value represents a 24.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 27.41 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Payments Inc. (GPN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 20.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GPN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GPN is 18.54 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DDOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is -2528.83 vs. an industry ratio of -42.90.



TELUS Corporation (TU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TU is 28.07 vs. an industry ratio of 37.70.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TWTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3600%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TWTR is -66.63 vs. an industry ratio of -42.90.



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.90. This value represents a 44.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LH is 10.02 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30.





