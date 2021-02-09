Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 10, 2021 : KO, GM, CME, IQV, CDW, TEVA, IPG, BG, ARCC, EEFT, CCJ, PAG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/10/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 6.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 26.41 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Motors Company (GM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 3140.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 92.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GM is 12.56 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50.



CME Group Inc. (CME) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 11.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 28.66 vs. an industry ratio of 28.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IQV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for IQV is 32.01 vs. an industry ratio of 40.70.



CDW Corporation (CDW) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 4.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CDW is 24.61 vs. an industry ratio of 46.00.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year TEVA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TEVA is 5.25 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 6.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IPG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for IPG is 15.65 vs. an industry ratio of -6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bunge Limited (BG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 27.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -309.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BG is 11.01 vs. an industry ratio of 60.50.



Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ARCC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCC is 11.43 vs. an industry ratio of 54.80.



Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 57.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EEFT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EEFT is 62.65 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CCJ had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -400%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CCJ is -73.80 vs. an industry ratio of -29.00.



Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 68.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PAG is 10.77 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.





