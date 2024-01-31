Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 1, 2024 : MRK, HON, SNY, ETN, ITW, MO, BDX, PH, RACE, TT, SHEL, RCL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/01/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 106.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 88.16 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 3.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 22.48 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 8.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 11.37 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.47. This value represents a 19.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 27.72 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 2.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ITW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 27.40 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altria Group (MO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 0.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 8.17 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.39. This value represents a 19.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 18.41 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.24. This value represents a 10.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PH is 20.56 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 28.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 48.00 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trane Technologies plc (TT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 17.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 28.61 vs. an industry ratio of -7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shell PLC (SHEL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 29.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SHEL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SHEL is 7.98 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 200.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RCL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RCL is 19.09 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00.





