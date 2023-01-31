Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 1, 2023 : TMO, TMUS, MO, BSX, WM, HUM, EPD, JCI, ODFL, OTIS, ABC, FTV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/01/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.19. This value represents a 20.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 24.49 vs. an industry ratio of 40.20.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. TMUS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -24.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 74.23 vs. an industry ratio of 29.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altria Group (MO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 8.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 9.19 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 4.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 26.48 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 10.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 26.91 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Humana Inc. (HUM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 17.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 19.36 vs. an industry ratio of 36.50.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EPD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 10.36 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 19.61 vs. an industry ratio of 41.20.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.68. This value represents a 11.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ODFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ODFL is 27.03 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 1.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OTIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OTIS is 25.70 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.62. This value represents a 1.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ABC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABC is 14.37 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60.



Fortive Corporation (FTV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 6.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FTV is 21.23 vs. an industry ratio of 42.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.