Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 1, 2022 : XOM, UPS, UBS, EPD, IMO, SWK, SIRI, WAT, BR, CTLT, BEN, ENTG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/01/2022.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.96. This value represents a 6433.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 14.31 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.11. This value represents a 16.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 17.05 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60.



UBS AG (UBS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 47.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UBS and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UBS is 9.50 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 10.71 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. IMO reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 5250.00%.Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 37.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SWK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SWK is 15.83 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year SIRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SIRI is 19.34 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waters Corporation (WAT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.47. This value represents a 4.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WAT is 28.81 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 10.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BR is 23.94 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Catalent, Inc. (CTLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 36.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTLT is 28.46 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 20.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BEN is 8.68 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



Entegris, Inc. (ENTG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electrical manufacturing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 25.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ENTG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ENTG is 33.08 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





