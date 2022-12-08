Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 9, 2022 : LI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Li Auto Inc. (LI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LI is -80.68 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10.





